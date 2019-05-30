Sofy Launches India’s First Cool Napkin - ‘Sofy COOL’ for an Irritation Free Period

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Gurgaon, Haryana, India (NewsVoir) First cool napkin* in India that comes with unique and innovative Coolpad technologySofy, Unicharms leading feminine hygiene brand, has unveiled the cool sanitary napkin 'Sofy COOL in India. The product comes with a revolutionary Coolpad Technology which gives a feeling of coolness for an Irritation Free Period. The brand believes in providing innovative solutions to their consumers which helps to achieve their dreams even during their periods. With the changing lifestyles, young girls are becoming more aware of their menstrual hygiene and look for advanced products to satisfy their needs. According to Sofys research, 68%** consumers have a feeling of irritation from their sanitary napkins during periods. They look for products that can help them get them rid of feeling of irritation, warmth and stuffiness. Sofy recognised this as one of the top needs for the females and launched the new product Sofy Cool that gives feeling of coolness for an irritation free period.Link to their Digital Campaign - Link to the film: https://youtu.be/dktYQCzmCc0It also has a Deep Absorbent Sheet that prevents leakage along with the unique innovation of Coolpad Technology which gives a long-lasting cool effect. Through this new launch Sofy plans to fulfil both the functional and the emotional need gap of leakage and irritation free period. It also has a cool water fragrance that gives a feeling of freshness for a long time. Sofy unveiled the Keep It Cool campaign which they launched through a series of digital films with Bhumi Padnekar, Barkha Singh and Namrata Purohit The campaign captures small instances that women face in their day to day life and how SOFY helps them keep it cool during their period. Yuji Ikeda, Marketing Director of Unicharm India said, As a brand, we are invested in understanding our consumers and their needs. Our research says that the top three factors that cause irritation during periods are stickiness, itching and sweating***. To address these issues and give girls an irritation free period, we launched Sofy COOL that gives a mild cooling sensation and persisting comfort for a long period of time. Sofy COOL is a product that will not only help women stay comfortable during periods but also help them achieve their dreams and aspirations.*Source: As per Unicharm Survey, it is the only napkin that gives cool feeling due to menthol formulation among major brands in India as on Nov18.**Source: U&A Study, 2018 conducted by Nielsen***Source: Qualitative Research conducted by Nielsen in 2018About Unicharm India Unicharm is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Unicharm Japan started its journey in India in 2008. Unicharms grew to become Asias leading manufacturing company in the fast evolving global FMCG segment under the leadership of Takahisa Takahara, Global CEO. Our growth is driven by Nola and Dola, a philosophy built on the idea of caring for people and helping them lead a happier life. Unicharm has number of brands under its portfolio including MamyPoko, Sofy and Lifree.Image: Sofy COOLVideo: SOFY COOL | #SwitchToCool PWRPWR