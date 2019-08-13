Sofyx & Servify Team Up to Launch Protection Plans for Smartphones in General Trade

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sofyx Systems, today announced the launch of a new program under which neighbourhood stores selling smartphones can now offer various Device Protection Plans powered by Servify, to their customers.So far these services were generally available for customers buying their smartphones at the online channel and large format retail stores. There are over 300,000 small stores selling mobile phones in India, and now they can offer these high quality protection plans through Sofyx. The key differentiator is the new Digital Platform Sofyx has launched. It empowers these small shops by making it easier for them to offer value added services to retailers who in turn can sell them to end customers in a matter of minutes.Sofyx has partnered with India's leading provider for warranty and device protection plans, Servify to bring these plans to small retailers. Three services have been launched by Sofyx on its platform:Screen Damage Protection for Six Months: Customers buying smartphones can buy this plan at a nominal price to protect their smartphones against screen damages for six months from purchase.Accidental and Liquid Damage Protection: This plan protects smartphones against accidental or liquid damage within the first twelve months of purchase.Extended Warranty: Under this plan customers can extend manufacturer's warranty by an additional year. This is very helpful as it enhances the resale value of the smartphone and also customers can shield themselves against any repair expense for manufacturing defects if the phone is out of warranty.All these plans entitle customers to the convenience of doorstep pick/drop service and will come at very affordable price points. For instance the Screen Damage Protection for six months for a smartphone valued Rs. 10,000 would cost a small amount of Rs. 500/-."We have been deprived of such services so far, I am in the smartphone business ever since the inception of the industry but due to lack of a digital platform have not been able to connect to such service providers. We have more than 1000 customers buying smartphones every month and I am delighted that we can now meet their needs to protect their new smartphones. Sofyx has made it very convenient for us," said Mr. Manpreet Singh Sethi, who is the Managing Director of Teleworld Mobiles a leading retailer in North Delhi.Sanjay Kaul, CEO of Sofyx believes that small retailers, if equipped with proper tools and enabled through the internet can bring compelling value proposition to customers. "This is just a beginning, we intend to bring many such services in partnership with other stakeholders in the areas of lending, EMI, product supply, store management, store design, and local buying to small retailers. Our platform is active in Delhi and soon to be launched in Mumbai with hundreds of shops benefiting from the new digital way of doing business," said Kaul.Commenting on the launch, Sreevathsa Prabhakar, Founder of Servify said, "General Trade is the largest channel yet for smartphone sales in India; but there was no digital platform like Sofyx that gave us access to deliver our services to those customers. Our partnership with Sofyx is a significant milestone in our journey of delivering great customer experience, now through General Trade as well."About Sofyx:Sofyx is a unique digital platform that enables small retailers in the mobile phone space to do better business. We connect brands, vendors, financial institutions, and service providers to the smartphone general trade. Our innovative solutions helps small stores retain and delight their customers and build new revenue streams. We also provide tools that help manage a small store better by cutting costs and driving efficiency in many of the transactions. Our soon to be launched B2B module will also help mobile phone retailers to trade amongst themselves and directly buy products from brands. Sofyx is a start-up based out of Gurgaon, Haryana.Please visit www.sofyx.com for more information.About Servify:Servify is the most seamless aftersales service platform that integrates multiple partners such as OEMs, their repair centres, logistic partners, payment gateways, distributors, retailers and insurers to deliver great customer experience. Servify platform enables consumers to get both in-warranty and out of warranty service, buy branded protection plans, sell their old devices and get guidance on the next purchase. Started in 2015, Servify is headquartered in Mumbai and has regional offices in the US, Canada, Middle-east, Australia and Europe. Servify works with a number of top device brands, retailers, distributors, insurers, service providers and carriers across the world.For more information, please visit: http:ervify.tech/ PWRPWR