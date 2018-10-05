Solan summit recommends setting up of farmers' income commission

Chandigarh, Oct 5 (PTI) Setting up of a farmers' income commission to ensure minimum income to peasants, incentivising ecosystem services provided by Himalayan states, climate change adoption and resilience building of mountain farmers were among the recommendations mooted at a summit in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, on Friday. The recommendations were mooted at the Sustainable Mountain Development Summit held in Shoolini University, Solan. Shoolini University Vice Chancellor P K Khosla gave details of the proceedings and recommendations at the conclave. The summit was organised by the Centre of Research on Himalayan Sustainability and Development of Shoolini University and Integrated Mountain Initiative (IMI) with support from the Himachal Pradesh government. Other major recommendations included a mechanism for compensating farmers for ecosystem services, provision for green cess, green bonds and establishments of green infrastructure fund, Khosla said. It also recommended compensating Himalayan states for conservation of natural resources. The summit on "well-being of the next generation of farmers" was attended by over 200 delegates. Khosla said the summit ended with a hope and determination that the next generation youth will play a pivotal role in conserving Himalayan states. The summit sought a balance between development and conservation of environment. It also called upon to create on the lines of apple cultivation several other success stories suiting the different agro climatic zones of the 10 Himalayan states and hill districts of Darjeeling and Assam, Khosla said. PTI VSD SHWMKJ