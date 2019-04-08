Solange cancels Coachella performances due to production delays

Los Angeles, Apr 8 (PTI) Singer Solange has cancelled her Coachella performances due to "major production delays," the festival organisers announced on Monday morning."Due to major production delays, Solange will unfortunately no longer be performing at this year's festival. She sends her sincerest apologies, and looks forward to performing at Coachella in the future," the festival posted on their official Twitter handle. The fest takes place next weekend and the weekend of April 19-21, in Indio, California. Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande are the headlining the music extravaganza, while other performers include Kanye West Janelle Monae, Khalid, Zedd, Weezer, J Balvin, Billie Eilish and many others. PTI SHDSHD