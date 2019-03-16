Soldier injured in landmine blast along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Jammu, Mar 16 (PTI) An Army personnel was injured Saturday in a landmine explosion along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said. He was part of a patrolling party and was injured due to initiation of a mine near the anti-infiltration obstacle system at Tarkundi village of Balakote, a police official said. He said the injured soldier was evacuated to a hospital for treatment. PTI TAS AQSAQS