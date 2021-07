Jammu, Nov 21 (PTI) An Army personnel was injured in a mine explosion along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district Wednesday, officials said.The soldier was patrolling the forward area Balakote-Mendhar sector, when he accidentally stepped on a landmine resulting in the blast, they said. He has been admitted to a hospital, the officials said. PTI AB KJ