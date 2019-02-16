Soldier injured in Pak firing in J-K's Rajouri district

Jammu, Feb 16 (PTI) A soldier was injured after Pakistani troops fired from small arms on forward posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Saturday officials said. The unprovoked firing from across the border started in the Naushera sector around 1600 hours, prompting strong retaliation by Indian troops, they said. The exchange of fire between the two sides is continuing when last reports were received, the officials said. They said a soldier was injured when he was hit by a bullet in the Kalal area of the sector. He was immediately shifted to a hospital. The Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively, the officials said. PTI TAS ANBANB