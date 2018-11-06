Soldier injured in sniper fire along LoC in J&K

Jammu, Nov 6 (PTI) An Army jawan was injured on Tuesday in sniper fire from Pakistan's side of the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.The soldier was hit by a bullet fired from across the border at Kalal in Noushera sector and was immediately evacuated to hospital, they said.The incident took place hours after armies of the neighbouring countries exchanged sweets and greetings on the eve of Diwali along the LoC in the nearby Poonch district."On the occasion of Diwali, as a confidence building measure, sweets were exchanged between Indian Army and Pakistan Army at Poonch and Mendhar on November 6,"Jammu-based White knight Corps said in a tweet. Both armies exchanged pleasantries along with the sweets, it said. PTI TAS DIVDIV