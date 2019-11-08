scorecardresearch
Soldier killed as Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Jammu, Nov 8 (PTI) A soldier was killed as Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, an Army official said.Pakistan fired at forward posts along the LoC around 2.30 am in Krishnaghati sector in Poonch, in which the Army personnel was killed, the official said.Indian troops carried out retaliatory firing, he added. PTI AB SOMSOM

