Soldier killed in ceasefire violation by Pak troops in Macchil sector

Srinagar, Dec 6 (PTI) A soldier was killed in firing by Pakistani troops on Thursday along the Line of Control (LoC) in Macchil sector of Jammu andKashmir, the Army said."There was a unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops inMacchil sector in Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir today (Thursday) at 10.45 am," an Army official said. He said one soldier was killed in the Pakistani firing."Our troops retaliated in adequate measure to the Pakistaniaggression," he added. This was the second ceasefire violation along the LoC in Kashmir valleywithin 24 hours. One soldier was injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops in Uri sector on Wednesday. PTI MIJ RT