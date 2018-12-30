Soldiers always prepared to fight terrorism, naxalism: Army chief

Abu Road (Raj), Dec 30 (PTI) Army chief General Bipin Rawat Sunday said soldiers of the country are always prepared to fight the problems of terrorism and naxalism.Speaking at an event organised here by spiritual group Brahmkumaris, General Rawat said those who serve their mothers and the motherland get heaven.Serving mother and motherland is similar. Not everyone has luck to serve them. Those who serve them get heaven. Soldiers of the country are always prepared to fight with the problem of terrorism and naxalism, a statement quoted him as saying. He said Brahamkumaris and the Army work to establish peace and tranquillity in the country and both are trying to spread the message of peace.He added both the organisations should join hands for the mission of peace.General Rawat also met the organisation's chief Rajayogini Dadi Janki and enquired about her health. PTI AG SOMSOM