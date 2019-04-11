Soldiers deployed at Siachen, along LoC cast votes as service voters

Srinagar, Apr 11 (PTI) Braving severe weather conditions and undeterred by ceasefire violations, soldiers deployed at the Siachen Glacier and along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir Thursday cast their votes as service voters, a defence spokesperson said here."The Indian Army troops deployed at the Siachen Glacier and along the LoC in J-K fulfilled their duty of being responsible citizens by participating in the democratic process," he said.The spokesperson said in a first-of-its-kind initiatives, the Election Commission provided the facility to the troops deployed in far-flung, remote and inhospitable terrain to download their ballot papers online, vote and forward the ballot papers to their respective electoral returning officers through post.The spokesperson said the soldiers cast their votes for the parliamentary elections, exhibiting the strength of the democratic process. PTI MIJ KJ