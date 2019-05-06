Soli Sorabjee supports SC In-House panel decision to give clean chit to CJI

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Noted Jurist Soli Sorabjee Monday said the Supreme Court's In-House Inquiry Committee was "absolutely correct" in holding that there is no substance in the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi by a former woman employee of the apex court.The senior advocate was also of the view that the complainant should not have walked out of the proceedings, after which the three-member committee proceeded ex-parte."The decision of the committee is absolutely correct. The inquiry was done by independent judges," Sorabjee said.On being asked whether it was right for the panel to proceed ex-parte, he said the woman chose to walk out, she was the complainant and she should not have done so.While Sorabjee came out in support of the Committee's decision, several other senior advocates, including some women, refused to comment on the issue.However, advocate Prashant Bhushan, who has come out in support of the woman, tweeted, "An In-house committee of the CJI's colleagues which held informal proceedings in-camera (without recording the proceedings) without allowing the complainant any lawyer or support person (making her walk out) has given a hasty clean chit to the CJI in a 'sealed cover'! Surprised?"CJI Gogoi got a clean chit from the committee which "has found no substance" in the allegations levelled by the woman.The panel, which completed its task in 14 days, proceeded ex-parte as the woman had opted out of the inquiry on April 30 after participating for three days. PTI SKV HMP RKS SA