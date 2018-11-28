Solo cycle expedition to raise awareness on river conservation

(Eds: Adding name of cyclist in para 2) New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) A first-of-its-kind solo cycle expedition that began from Leh in Jammu and Kashmir, aimed at raising awareness about conservation of river, has reached Delhi, officials said Wednesday.The expedition, by cyclist Samrat Moulik, started on November 8 and will end in Kanyakumari traversing a distance of 5,500 km in approximately 90 days touching more than 40 rivers en route, they said."The expedition is the first-of-its-kind and started from Leh in Ladakh for spreading the message of 'Save River and Conserve Water'," state-owned National Insurance Company (NIC), a partner in the event, said in a statement."While covering this journey that includes high mountains of Ladakh and Kashmir Valley with Indus and Zanskar, touching Jamuna in Delhi then going towards Chambal, Narmada, Tapi and further south touching Godavari, Krishna and Cauvery, the solo cyclist will be explaining to people about the importance of clean rivers and conservation of water to get access to basic drinking water and protecting the environment," it said. PTI KND KJ