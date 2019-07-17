SOLV Invites Techies to Hack its Digital Billboards Across Bengaluru, Becomes 1st in India to Pioneer a New-age Hiring Practice

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Techies can log in to Hackyourfuture.in, solve the challenge and bag a tech role with SOLVBENGALURU, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLV, a B2B conversational commerce start-up based in Bengaluru has introduced India's 1st hackable digital billboard across the city. The billboard invites techies to accept the challenge of hacking a puzzle and get their names displayed on it. The digital billboards are live in phases across major tech parks in Bengaluru, with the second digital billboard available at Manyata Tech Park from 15th-19th July, 2019Hackyourfuture.in is designed to help techies solve a puzzle and join SOLV's missionTechies can hack the challenge online on hackyourfuture.in or onsite i.e. next to the digital billboardAdditionally, prizes worth INR 10,000 will be shared among top 5 winners everyday'Hack Your Future ' is a digital billboard designed to change away from traditional recruitment processes. The challenge posed is a real-time test of skills and talent wherein every aspirant has an opportunity to hack their way into the SOLV's team.Aspirants are required to hack a hashkey-based puzzle on hackyourfuture.in which is linked to the digital billboard. Techies can solve the puzzle and if they crack the code, their names will be featured on the billboard along with a chance to meet the SOLV's leadership team and join them. Techies can also access the link to the challenge on Solv's LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram pages. "The digital billboard's offline-online integration is unique. Techies are invited to hack the code on their phones, see their name displayed on the digital billboard and get to join us. For the millennial techies, it's an excellent opportunity to showcase their skills, real-time. In our pursuit to include 60mn+ SMEs in India's digital economy, we at SOLV sincerely believe in giving a digital-first experience to all.The talent that we are targeting, will be directly responsible for building the foundation of our conversational commerce platform and make a real-world impact on SMEs across India," said Nitin Mittal, CEO, SOLV.Solv has received overwhelming response from techies not only in Bangalore but also from across India. This new-age recruitment drive found interest in 6,00,000+ techies pan India with 2,00,000+ of them from across the 2 tech parks that it has been displayed in. About SOLV:SOLV is India's 1st B2B conversational commerce platform for SMEs with a mission to build India's largest, fully digital, growth platform for the 60 million+ small and medium enterprises of India. SOLV aims to support SMEs in tackling their 3 biggest challenges: Accessing finance, Connecting with their customers, peer, suppliers & employees and Simplifying their day-to-day operations by helping them partner with the right business solution providers.SOLV is a fully-owned subsidiary of Standard Chartered Group, headquartered in London. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/948199/Nitin_Mittal_SOLV_Alex_Mason_SC_Ventures.jpg PWRPWR