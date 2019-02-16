Sombre farewell to slain CRPF jawans at Kolkata airport

Kolkata, Feb 16 (PTI) A sombre farewell was given to two CRPF jawans from West Bengal, who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack, at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport here on Saturday.As the coffins of the two jawans -- Bablu Santra and Sudip Biswas -- draped in thenational flag arrived at the airport, officers of the CRPF and different wings of the armed forces laid wreaths amidst the sounding of bugles by a contingent of the paramilitary force.Union minister Babul Supriyo paid floral tributes to the jawans, whose bodies were then taken to their native villages in CRPF vehicles.Santra hailed from Chakkashi Rajbangshipara village at Uluberia in Howrah district, while Biswas was from Tehatta in Nadia district of West Bengal.He was to retire next year. He is survived by his mother, wife and a four-year-old daughter.Biswas (27), who was planning to get married, is survived by his parents. His father is a farmer and mother a housewife. PTI AMR KK DPB