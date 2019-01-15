Some DU AC members to oppose proposal for 10 pc of permanent positions as contractual appointments

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Some of the Delhi University's academic council members have said they will be opposing the varsity's proposal to have 10 per cent of permanent positions as contractual appointments.The DU's academic council meeting was adjourned on January 2 after its members entered the well of the house over the reviewed report of the University Grants Commission regulations 2018 not being included in the agenda.The meeting will take place Wednesday where the varsity will be presenting this proposal.Until now there was no provision of contractual posts against teaching positions in the University Ordinances and Statutes, said Pankaj Garg, a member of the academic council. "Introduction of contractual appointments in teaching positions by the Delhi University under pressure from the HRD ministry is highly condemnable and would create feeling of insecurity among 4,500 teachers working on ad hoc basis in various colleges," he said. Starting from 10 per cent of permanent positions as contractual appointments, the government may force universities to gradually increase this percentage and finally appoint only teachers on contractual basis instead of appointing them against permanent positions, he said.Other members expressed similar views and said they will be strongly opposing this provision of contractual appointments in the meeting.Meanwhile, the Delhi University Teachers' Association has called for a flash protest Wednesday demanding absorption of ad hoc teachers.A high-power committee was constituted to review the UGC regulations 2018 regarding service condition of teachers but the committee report was not placed in the agenda of the meeting on January 2.The committee had recommended absorption of ad hoc teachers with immediate effect and the extension of other benefits like paid maternity leave to them, they added. PTI SLB AMP KJ