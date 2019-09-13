Some feared drown near northeast Delhi during Ganesh idol immersion

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Some persons were feared drowned near Palla Bakhtawarpur village in northeast Delhi during Ganesh idol immersion on Thursday, officials said.According to fire department, they received information regarding the incident at 8.58 pm.One fire tender rushed to the spot and the rescue operation was initiated. The rescue operation is going on and further details are awaited, they said. PTI NIT RCJ