Some people shout 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' just for political gains: Gehlot

(Eds: Incorporating related stories) Jaipur/Udaipur, Nov 24 (PTI) Targeting the BJP in poll-bound Rajasthan, senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot alleged Saturday that some people use the slogan 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' for political gains and remember Lord Ram only before elections. Polls in the state are scheduled to be held on December 7 and counting on December 11.Gehlot's reaction came a day after Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said the BJP treats the country as its mother, but "the Congress' mother is Sonia Gandhi". "Who will hesitate in saying 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' but there are people who shout this slogan for political gain, while some say this from the heart. Raje comes from a 'Jamaat' or section where the name of Ram is used in elections," he said at a press conference here. Referring to sloganeering in Bikaner where a Congress leader allegedly asked workers to raise slogans of 'Sonia Gandhi ki Jai' instead of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', Raje had also said, "She (Sonia) is more than Mother India for the party (Congress)." On the issue of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Gehlot said it was an issue for BJP for elections only.BJP uses the name of Lord Ram during elections only. They have no genuine intention and they have been exposed before public, he said."Lord Ram will punish them," said Gehlot, who is contesting the poll from the Sardarpura assembly seat.He also attacked Raje on the issue of corruption, alleging that her government had "patronised" the liquor, land and bajri mafia."No government in Rajasthan had ever patronised any mafia, but the Raje government did that. Land, liquor and bajri mafia flourished in her rule in connivance with officers and I blame that money has reached up to the top level," Gehlot, who is also an AICC general secretary, said in Udaipur Saturday morning.He has been conducting electioneering in Mewar region for the party."Raje bowed before the party president (Amit Shah) but never met people in five years. Instead of bowing before Shah, she should have taken care of the people of Rajasthan who gave such a huge mandate in 2013 elections, but she betrayed the people, Gehlot said.The BJP government in five years only worked to weaken schemes launched by the former Congress government and stalled various important projects in the state, he alleged."During the Congress government rule, there were 25 lakh people engaged in MGRENGA works but now the number has reduced to just 2.5 lakh," Gehlot said.The Congress leader alleged that the government spent crores of rupees on Resurgent Rajasthan and demanded that information on how much investment was made in the state in five years be disclosed.The Resurgent Rajasthan summit was held in 2015 to attract investment in the state.Gehlot said that he received overwhelm response in his visits to Udaipur, Dungarpur, Banswara, Ajmer Bhilwara and Chittorgarh where he addressed meetings. PTI SDA ANBANB