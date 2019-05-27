Some studios wanted to tone down sex and drugs: Elton John on 'Rocketman'

London, May 27 (PTI) Elton John has not led a PG-13 lifestyle and this is why the music icon did not want a Hollywood take on his life to gloss over uncomfortable bits.The singer, whose biopic "Rocketman" is slated to release soon, said sex and drugs were a part of his life during the '70s and '80s and he wanted the biopic to reflect that."Some studios wanted to tone down the sex and drugs so the film would get a PG-13 rating. But I just haven't led a PG-13 rated life, John said in an article he wrote for the Guardian. "I didn't want a film packed with drugs and sex, but equally, everyone knows I had quite a lot of both during the 70s and 80s, so there didn't seem to be much point in making a movie that implied that after every gig, I'd quietly gone back to my hotel room with only a glass of warm milk and the Gideon's Bible for company."Actors such as Tom Hardy and Justin Timberlake were interested in playing John at one point of time but the singer realised Aaron Egerton was perfect to embody him on screen after working with him on "Kingsmen: Golden Circle"."The whole experience of watching someone else pretend to be you on screen, of seeing things you remember happening again in front of your eyes, is a very weird, disconcerting one, like having an incredibly vivid dream," John said. The singer said he was convinced about Egerton after he heard him sing 'Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me'."I gave my diaries to Taron to read when he took on the lead role in the film. He came to my house, we had a takeaway curry and chatted, and I let him see them. "I knew Taron was the right man when I heard him sing 'Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me.' I thought it was really important that whoever played me didn't lip-sync, I wanted them to actually sing the songs, and Taron had already sung 'I'm Still Standing brilliantly in the animated film Sing," John wrote. PTI BK BKBK