Sonal Mansingh performs on theme of 'Sankalp se Siddhi' in Parliament premises

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Noted danseuse and nominated MP Sonal Mansingh on Tuesday performed at the Balyogi Auditorium in Parliament library premises on the theme of "Sanklap se Siddhi", a release from the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said. The programme was inaugurated by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu who said it was only through the resolve of Indians across generations that the country could progress. "The mantra of 'Sankalp se Siddhi' has been given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who said that nation building can only be achieved through the hardwork of Indians across generations. The PM has called upon every citizen to contribute towards nation building in their own way," Naidu said. He also said that Mansingh has linked the culture of cleanliness in thought, actions and words through her performance and highlighted its importance in society, community and family - these are good traits that help in development of personality, he said. Awarded with the Padma Bhushan, Mansingh was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in July 2018 for her contribution to the arts. PTI ASG CK