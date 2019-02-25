Sonali Bendre Stands in Solidarity With Tough Moms who Declare #IDidntKnow / #MujheSabNahiPata

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, February 25, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Actress Partners with All Out to Share an Important Message of Encouragement with Mothers Sometimes, there is strength in vulnerability. The new campaign from SC Johnson's All Out has touched on a very important aspect of a mother's life in India, where she is conditioned to believe that her instincts are all-knowing and unerring when it comes to her child. All Out acknowledges that it is difficult for mothers to admit #IDidntKnow / #MujheSabNahiPata and celebrates the toughness mothers show in taking a stance against the pressures of society. A proud mother, Sonali Bendre supports the campaign by encouraging mothers to share their #IDidntKnow / #MujheSabNahiPata stories so that they can help other mothers and their children.On Facebook she said, "Mujhe Sab Nahi Pata - four very simple words, but they have the power to lift a major weight off a mother's shoulders. Asking for help is not a sign of weakness. Motherhood is a journey of wins, mistakes and learnings. For me, it is about parenting to the best of my abilities, not to perfection. I encourage you to not only watch this beautiful film but also come forward and share your stories with us."The campaign has touched a chord with Sonali as she also candidly posted on her Instagram page, "Mothers are expected to be the ones with answers to every question. Under pressure we do forget the simple gesture of ASKING for help. We also tend to forget that sharing what we know, helps another person learn from it. Not having the right solution every time is not an imperfection, but a part of how we grow and evolve. While, I enjoy sharing my stories and experiences, I'd now love to hear your stories. Share it with me and let's proudly say #IDidntKnow / #MujheSabNahiPata."About All Out All Out is part of the SC Johnson family of brands. In 2017, All Out was named the Number 1 Trusted Brand in the household category in India by Economic Times Brand Equity.Source: SC Johnson PWRPWR