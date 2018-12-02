Sonali Bendre to return to Mumbai after cancer treatment in US

Mumbai, Dec 2 (PTI) Actor Sonali Bendre Behl, who was diagnosed with high grade cancer, is excited to return to the city she calls "home" after undergoing treatment in New York for about five months. In the first week of July, Sonali had revealed that she has been diagnosed with a "high grade cancer" and was undergoing treatment in New York.In an emotional statement, the actor had then said the cancer metastised which "we frankly did not see coming."Sharing the news on Instagram Sonali said, "They say 'Distance makes the heart grow fonder'. It sure does. But let's never underestimate what distance teaches you. Being away from home in the city of New York, I realised I was walking amongst so many stories. Each trying to write their own chapter in different ways. Each struggling to do it but never giving up. Each taking it #OneDayAtATime." She further said, she is now her way back, to "where her heart is". "It's a feeling I can't describe in words but I'm going to try - it's the joy to see my family and friends again, the excitement to do what I love and mainly the gratitude for the journey I've had up until this moment." Without divulging any details about her treatment, Sonali said, "The fight is not yet over. But I am looking forward to this happy interval. It's time to learn that there is a new normal out there and I can't wait to embrace it and #SwitchOnTheSunshine." Her post ended with a quote by Chris Martin, Sonali said, "And as my adventure with life continues these words by Chris Martin hit home, 'Everything you want is a dream away. Under this pressure, under this weight We are diamonds taking shape...'"Sonali, best known for her role in '90s movies such as "Sarfarosh", "Diljale" and "Duplicate", is married to filmmaker Goldie Behl. The couple has a 13-year-old son Ranveer. PTI KKP SHDSHD