Sonalika International Tractors sales up 14 pc in Dec at 6,066 units

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Sonalika International Tractors Ltd Wednesday reported 14 per cent increase in total sales at 6,066 units in December 2018. The company had sold 5,321 units of tractors in December 2017, Sonalika International Tractors Ltd said in a statement. Domestic sales last month were at 5,052 units as against 4,516 units in December 2017, up 11.9 per cent. Exports during the month stood at 1,014 units as compared to 805 units in December 2017, a growth of 26 per cent, it added. In the April-December period this fiscal, overall tractor sales were at 87,507 units as compared to 72,438 units in the year-ago period, a growth of 20.8 per cent, it added. On the outlook, Sonalika Group Executive Director Raman Mittal said,"Consumer sentiment is expected to be positive owing to the government's favourable pro-farmer policies and major structural reforms, as well as an anticipation of better Rabi crop yield." Hence, he said,"the industry growth is expected to continue at the same pace and is expected to touch all time record high in this financial year."