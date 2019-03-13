Sonam and Anil Kapoor: The New Faces of Scott Eyewear Spring Summer’19 Collection

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India(NewsVoir)The revolutionary eyewear brand, Scott, is proud to introduce its Spring/Summer 2019 collection in partnership with popular actors, Anil and Sonam Kapoor. Featuring sun glasses and opticals, the collection is perfectly complemented by the dynamic father-daughter duo, as a first ever shoot featuring them both. Scott has curated a wide selection of frame shapes, exclusive accents and alluring combinations to add to your style quotient this summer. The excellent craftsmanship with unique contours in hues of black, blues, pink etc. make the shades a must have accessory this summer. The exciting designs are further enhanced with functional properties, including UVA and UVB protection, polarized lenses, anti-reflection coating, double gradient mirrors, light weight and much more. With regards to the fashion forward association with Scott Eyewear, says Sonam Kapoor, This campaign is extremely special to me because its a first for me, with my dad. I believe cool accessories are what set you and your style apart from others, I love the new summer range from Scott. One of my most important accessories are a good pair of glares and optics, be it travel or outdoors or a style statement, shades are equally important for men and women. Says Anil Kapoor, The first thing you'll notice about Scotts collection is the staggering variety of options that are available! There's something for all kinds of faces, ages and across a range of designs. Colour and print have inspired the collection and been interpreted into a style that is modern, fashionable and contemporary. Scott Eye wear is definitely the ultimate choice for anyone looking for fresh & trendy sunglasses this summer. Adds Sonam Kapoor, Scott Eyewear appealed to me due to the range of creativity and diversity, the collection showcases. Each piece has been designed to perfection, offering a compelling blend of contemporary lifestyle and modern fashion that suits consumers across all ages. The wide range also ensures that one has a trendy option for every look. With their constantly evolving designs, Scott has blurred the lines between retro and modern. About Scott eyewearA part of the renowned Sterling Group, Scott Eyewear has become the epitome of quality and technology. With over 33 years of experience in distribution of international brands in India, they have become the pioneers in innovation and fashion. Says Amit Parikh - Director, Sterling Group - There is a lot of potential for young, aspirational and trendy brands in India, a country which boasts of having the worlds youngest population. Scott is here to do just that; a fashion forward, innovative and an iconic brand for the young and the young at heart. When it comes to capturing that segment, we could think of none better than Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The association enriches our current portfolio and strengthens our desire to be a coveted accessory in every consumers wardrobe. The entire campaign was conceptualized, executed and produced by Bottomline Media Pvt. Ltd., headed by Tanaaz Bhatia. Image: Anil and Sonam Kapoor 1st Look PWRPWR