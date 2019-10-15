Sonam Norbu Dagpo sworn in as chief justice of Tibetan govt-in-exile

Dharamshala, Oct 15 (PTI) Sonam Norbu Dagpo, who was appointed as the chief justice of the Tibetan Supreme Justice Commission, the highest judicial organ of the Tibetan government-in-exile, was sworn in on Tuesday.The ceremony took place in Mcleodganj in upper Dharamshala.Born in 1956 at Lakhar-Shak, Dagpo succeeds Kargyu Dhondup. The retiring chief justice commissioner administered the oath of office to Dagpo.Dagpo has a Master's degree from the Delhi University and a B.Ed from Jamia Millia Islamia. He also has a Master's degree in Public Administration from the John F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, US.He was elected to the post during the eighth session of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.Deputy speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, justice commissioners, kalons, heads of the autonomous bodies and members and secretaries of CTA functionaries greeted the new chief justice with Tibetan scarves at the ceremony. PTI CORR IJT