Sonata Software Inducted Into the 2018-2019 Inner Circle for Microsoft Dynamics

BANGALORE, India, October 30, 2018/PRNewswire-FirstCall/ --Sonata Software , a global technology company that enables successful platform-based digital transformation initiatives for enterprises, today announced that it has been named as a member of the Inner Circle for Microsoft Dynamics for 2018-2019. With this recognition, Sonata Software is part of an elite group that consists of some of Microsoft's most coveted strategic Microsoft Dynamics partners from across the globe. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/689012/Sonata_Software_Logo.jpg )"From engineering Microsoft Dynamics 365 products to upgrading the first few customers on to Dynamics 365, Sonata Software's engagement with Microsoft Dynamics goes back a long way. Sonata Software also belongs to the top Microsoft Dynamics Partners and is a member of Microsoft's Global Advisory Council. Microsoft Dynamics is also at the core of our Platformation[TM] strategy that helps enterprises ease the transition to digitization. Sonata has a proven track record of working on several Dynamics-led global transformation projects especially in our focus verticals of distribution and retail," said Srikar Reddy, MD & CEO, Sonata Software.Sonata Software has a rich mix of Dynamics 365 customers including some of the largest Dynamics 365 customers across the globe. It also has a strong team of Dynamics 365, as well as AX and CRM consultants. In addition, it is a Tier-1 CSP for Microsoft across several countries."Partners are a fundamental component of our go-to-market strategy and we greatly value their contribution toward growing our business. Sonata Software is one of our closest partners and has worked closely with us to deliver great value to our customers. We are thrilled to present this well-deserved recognition to the company as we welcome it to our Inner Circle for Microsoft Dynamics. We greatly appreciate Sonata Software's unblemished delivery track record and its investment into building re-usable frameworks and methodologies on Microsoft Dynamics," said Cecilia Flombaum, Senior Director, Microsoft, One Commercial Partner organization.Sonata Software is a global ISV Development Centre Partner for Microsoft Dynamics for both Operations & CRM. The company also has two software IPs that are built on Microsoft Dynamics. These are - Brick & Click, a fully integrated digital retail platform to get the best of in-store and online and Modern Distribution, a digital platform for the distribution industry. It also has a proprietary Upgrade Tool for a simplified and direct upgrade from AX 2009 onwards to Dynamics 365.About Sonata Software Sonata is a global technology company that enables successful platform based digital transformation initiatives for enterprises, to create businesses that are connected, open, Intelligent and scalable. Sonata's Platformation methodology brings together industry expertise, platform technology excellence, design thinking led innovation and strategic engagement models to deliver sustained long term value to customers. A trusted partner of world leaders in the Retail, Distribution, Travel and Software industries, Sonata's solution portfolio includes its own digital platform such as Brick & Click Retail Platform, Modern Distribution Platform, Rezopia Digital Travel Platform, RAPID DevOps Platform and Halosys Mobility Platform, best in class capabilities on ISV digital technology platforms such as Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Azure, SAP Hybris, Cloud Engineering and Managed Services, as well as new digital applications like IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Robotic Process Automation, Chatbots, Block Chain and Cyber Security. Sonata's people and systems are nurtured to bring together the depth of thought leadership, customer commitment and execution excellence to make a difference to business with technology.