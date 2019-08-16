Sonata Software Limited Announces Partnership With Agastya International Foundation to Support Creativity and Innovative Thinking in Rural Schools

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software Limited, a global IT solutions company announced its partnership with Agastya International Foundation to help spark curiosity and interest in science and mathematics in school students in rural areas, under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives. The three-year project, funded to the tune of Rs.150 lacs, will focus on promoting Mobile Science Labs for children in rural areas and build a technology platform called 'Lab on a tab', which will help them showcase their science innovations to the schools in remote areas that the Mobile Science labs will reach out to.Sonata Software, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, has believed in contributing to initiatives that create long term, sustaining impact on society. Focus has been on skill development, employment generation and implementing technology to create a better society. The activities are implemented in collaboration with institutions across a continuum - from primary and middle schools in rural areas and forest buffer zones to funding research in institutes of higher learning such as IISc, IIITB, NITT. Sonata believes in partnering with organizations that have a proven track record and are highly innovative in providing education and capability building to improve the human potential and help individuals lead fuller, richer, more active lives."We are thrilled to partner with Sonata Software in providing hands-on, interactive and engaging ways of learning Science and sparking curiosity and instilling the scientific temper in underprivileged children. We are also happy that we can leverage Sonata's technical expertise in further developing our 'Lab on a Tab' program to make it easier for children to absorb science concepts in a fun manner and further scale Agastya's unique learning method," said Ramji Raghavan, Chairman, Agastya International Foundation. 'We believe that our partnership with Agastya's Mobile Science Lab's initiative will help spark curiosity and interest in science and mathematics for the students in remote rural schools. Mobile Science Labs' access to rural schools help raise awareness among economically disadvantaged Government school children on the importance of hands-on science education, while the Lab on Tab along with Hands-On science kits will benefit the government school students immensely in learning. We are committed to our goal of making a difference to wider society with technology through this partnership," said Srikar Reddy, MD & CEO Sonata Software.CSR at Sonata: Sonata's CSR Vision is to 'Make a Deep Impact and Transform Lives'. CSR at Sonata has primarily focused on multiple themes like traditional arts, textile and handicrafts, technology incubation and entrepreneurship, education and environment, and preservation of our cultural heritage. Most successful projects/initiatives in these areas over the years have been hugely effective and beneficial to the end users.About Sonata :Sonata is a global technology company, that enables successful platform based digital transformation initiatives for enterprises, to create businesses that are connected, open, intelligent and scalable. Sonata's Platformation methodology brings together industry expertise, platform technology excellence, design thinking-led innovation and strategic engagement models to deliver sustained long term value to customers. A trusted partner of world leaders in the retail, manufacturing & distribution, travel and software industries, Sonata's solution portfolio includes its own digital platform such as Brick & Click Retail Platform, Modern Distribution Platform, Rezopia Digital Travel Platform, RAPID DevOps Platform, Kartopia E-commerce Platform , Halosys Mobility Platform, and Commodity CTRM Platform, best-in-class capabilities on ISV digital technology platforms such as Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Azure, SAP Hybris, Cloud Engineering and Managed Services, as well as new digital applications like IoT, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, chatbots, block chain and cyber security. Sonata's people and systems are nurtured to bring together the depth of thought leadership, customer commitment and execution excellence to make a difference to business with technology.Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/654282/Sonata_Software_Logo.jpg PWRPWR