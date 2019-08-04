Sonbhadra DM, SP removed as UP CM cracks down on errant officials after inquiry report

(Eds: Incorporating more details) Lucknow, Aug 4 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday shunted out the district magistrate and superintendent of police of Sonbhadra, besides ordering action against 13 other officials after they were indicted in an inquiry into the killing of 10 Gond tribals last month over a land dispute. Addressing a press conference at his residence, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said FIRs will be registered against several police and administration officials for alleged irregularities and members of Adarsh Krishi Sahkari Samiti, Umbha on charges of land grabbing. The disputed land in Umbha and Saphi villages also be transferred back and registered in the name of gram sabha, he said, while announcing that a Special Investigation team (SIT) will look into the matter. Adityanath said departmental proceedings have been initiated against Sonbhadra District Magistrate Anikt Kumar Agrawal and Superintendent of Police Salman Taj Patil for taking "one-sided decision" against the villagers. Directives have been issued to attach Agrawal and Patil to the Personnel Department and the DGP Headquarters, respectively, he said. The action by the UP government comes a day after the additional chief secretary (revenue) submitted a report to the government. Ten persons were killed and 28 injured in the clash after a village headman and his supporters opened fire on a group of tribals over a land dispute. PTI NAV SNE RT SNESNE