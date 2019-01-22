'Sonchiriya' to release on March 1

Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI) Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer "Sonchiriya" is all set to release on March 1.Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the film directed by Abhishek Chaubey is set in the 1970s showcasing a small town ruled and dominated by dacoits.The makers announced the release date on Twitter. The film, which also features Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles, has been shot in the Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh. PTI SHDSHD