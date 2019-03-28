Sonequa Martin-Green to star in 'Space Jam 2'

Los Angeles, Mar 28 (PTI) Sonequa Martin-Green has boarded the cast of "Space Jam 2".According to EW, "The Walking Dead" star will star opposite professional basketball player LeBron James in the sequel to the 1996 classic. Martin-Green will play the NBA superstar's wife.The long-anticipated follow-up to the Michael Jordan-Bugs Bunny hit will be directed by Terence Nance. "Black Panther" helmer Ryan Coogler is attached to produce."Space Jam", released in 1996, was a live-action/animated film that mashed up Looney Tunes characters with basketball stars and aliens.Bugs Bunny is expected to return for the sequel. PTI RDSRDS