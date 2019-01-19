Songs that are recreated today do not have great melody: Shaan

Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) Singer Shaan is not happy with the trend of recreating old songs as he believes the new versions do not have great melody. Shaan is also not happy with the dearth of original songs. "I can't think if any party song or dance track today is original. I am not thrilled about that. Even the original songs that are recreated are not good. They are picking up songs that were made for 90s's (audience) , 'tapori' audience, those song are getting club status or making it cool. So are we going ahead or becoming regressive?, "Shaan told PTI. "For instance, 'Aankh Marey' was meant for the stall audience and not the urban trendy kids. Those were played at dance bars. Those songs have become cult hits and people are dancing on it at clubs, thinking they are the coolest songs. There were definitely more up market cooler dance tracks. If you have a classy song from 90s that ways you will reintroduce melody, good poetry, lyrics. It makes sense," he added.Shaan, who has sung new versions of songs like "Dil kya kare" and "Roop tera mastana" among others, said people are not able to do justice with recreations these days. "At one point I was called king of remix. I did 'Roop tera mastana', 'Dil kya kare', 'Hum befawa' but those were beautiful melodies. Why can't we have good melodies now?"Shaan is happy with the response to his latest single "It's Natural", which he said has Latin-pop vibe to it. PTI KKP SHDSHD