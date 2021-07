New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday condoled the passing away of eminent jurist and former Union minister Ram Jethmalani. Jethmalani breathed his last at 7.45 am on Sunday at his official residence in New Delhi. He was 95. He had not been keeping well for a few months. Gandhi extended her condolences to his family and friends. PTI ASK CK