Sonia Gandhi to address public meeting in Haryana on Friday

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Congress president Sonia Gandhi will address an election rally in Haryana's Mahendergarh on Friday -- her first poll campaign address after becoming interim party chief.The public meeting will be held at government college sports complex in Mahendragarh in the afternoon, sources said.Rahul Gandhi has already held rallies for the October 21 assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana.Congress General Secretary and Haryana in-charge Ghulam Nabi Azad, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the party's state president Kumari Selja and many local leaders, and candidates are expected to be present at this public meeting.