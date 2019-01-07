Sonia hosts Cong MPs for dinner

Specials
New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) With the winter session of Parliament coming to an end, UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Monday hosted a dinner for Congress MPs in Parliament House. It is customary of Gandhi to host party MPs during the winter session. A large number of party MPs including former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Congress President Rahul Gandhi attended the dinner at Parliament library building. PTI SKC DSP GVS
