scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Sonia hosts Cong MPs for dinner

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) With the winter session of Parliament coming to an end, UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Monday hosted a dinner for Congress MPs in Parliament House. It is customary of Gandhi to host party MPs during the winter session. A large number of party MPs including former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Congress President Rahul Gandhi attended the dinner at Parliament library building. PTI SKC DSP GVS

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos