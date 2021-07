Sonia, Priyanka at Rahul's residence before decision on CMs in Raj, MP, Ch'garh

(Eds: Updating with more details) New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were in a huddle with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi at his home on Thursday as suspense escalated on who would be named the chief ministers of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi held talks with the party's central observers in the states, who gave him inputs on the views of the newly-elected legislators in the three states. K C Venugopal, AICC general secretary and party's observer for Rajasthan, met Rahul Gandhi again in the evening, seen as an indication of tight race between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot for the CM's post in the state. Sonia Gandhi drove to Rahul Gandhi's Tughlaq Lane residence to discuss the choices for the new chief ministers, party sources said. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present at the discussions. Rahul Gandhi held separate meetings with Gehlot and Pilot, besides meeting Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of the frontrunners for the post of Madhya Pradesh chief minister. The three spent around 15 minutes each with the Congress president, and left without talking to the media. PTI VIT/SKC MIN MPBMPB