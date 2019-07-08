Sonia, Rahul meet Congress MPs

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and its parliamentary party leader Sonia Gandhi Monday met new MPs of the party here as part of a training programme.Sonia Gandhi addressed the MPs and assured them of all the support from the Congress, a leader present at the orientation meeting held at the party's war room at 15 Gurdwara Raqabganj Road.Sonia Gandhi stressed on holding such meetings with elected MPs often, the leader said.While Rahul Gandhi did not address the meet, party's chief whip K Suresh, Rajeev Gowda and Jairam Ramesh spoke on the occasion, sources said.The meeting comes amid a deep crisis in the Congress after Rahul Gandhi made his resignation as party president public last week. He had submitted his resignation to the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on May 25 after which several senior and middle-rank Congress leaders also stepped down from their posts. PTI ASK SKC KJKJ