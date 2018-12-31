Sonia, Rahul never interfered in any defence deal: Antony

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Former defence minister and senior Congress leader AK Antony Monday said Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi never interfered in any defence deals and accused the BJP of "manufacturing" lies."Government, BJP misusing agencies to manufacture lies. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi never interfered in defence deal," Antony told reporters. His comments came after the Congress and the BJP engaged in a slugfest on Sunday. While the opposition party alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government were AgustaWestland's protectors and promoters, the saffron party accused it of defending Christian Michel, an alleged middleman in the deal, and asked why it was scared of a probe into the case. PTI SKC GJS VIT GJS MINMIN