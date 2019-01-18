Sonia, Rahul to visit their Lok Sabha constituencies on January 23-24: Cong leader

Amethi (UP), Jan 18 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi are likely to visit their respective parliamentary constituencies Amethi and Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh on January 23-24, a party leader said Friday. During his two-day visit, the Congress president is expected to take part in several party programmes and a meeting of the district vigilance and monitoring committee, Amethi district Congress spokesman Anil Singh said. United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi is also expected to attend the district vigilance and monitoring committee meeting in her constituency Rae Bareli, Singh said. The Gandhis will arrive at the Fursatganj airport on January 23, from where they will leave for their respective constituencies. They will depart for Delhi on January 24, Singh added. PTI COR SAB SMNSMN