Sonu Punjaban, accused in human trafficking cases, attacked in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Sonu Punjaban, infamous for her involvement in cases of human trafficking, was attacked in east Delhi while she was driving back home in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.Punjaban was in jail in connection with a case of trafficking and forcing a girl into prostitution. Currently, she is out on parole, they added.Police were informed around 4 am regarding a firing near Geeta Colony Pushta, following which officials of Shakarpur police station rushed to the spot.It was found that she was driving back home after meeting a relative, when her car was stopped by three men and fired upon, officials said.A case has been registered in connection with the matter and further investigation is underway, police said.