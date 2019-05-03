Sony India aims 20 pc revenue from audio segment in next 3-4 yrs

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Consumer Electronics maker Sony India expects audio segment to be one of its growth driver, which will contribute around 20 per cent of revenue in next 3-4 years, said a top company official.Sony India is encouraged with the growth in segments such as headphones, sound bars and party speakers."The audio market is growing very fast. We can expect around 18-20 per contribution coming from the audio segment," Sony India Managing Director Sunil Nayyar told PTI Friday.When asked about the time frame, he said: "It could happen in next 3-4 years".Presently, Sony India gets its 65 per cent revenue from TV segment, 15 per cent from audio, 10 per cent from camera and rest 10 per cent from other verticals.According to Nayyar, Sony India had registered around 50 per cent growth in the fast emerging headphone categories.Besides, it also has plans to introduce some more products in the segment to maintain its lead.Strengthening its portfolio in the segment, Sony India Friday introduced new outdoor party speaker GTK-PG10.Priced at Rs 19,990 the company is targeting the young and millenial segment with features like wireless connectivity and a long battery life. PTI KRH BAL