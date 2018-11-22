Sony sets release dates for two Spider-Man universe projects

Los Angeles, Nov 22 (PTI) Marvel has announced release dates of two features, hailing from its Spider-Man universe.According to Variety, one of the Spider-Man spin-offs will hit theatres on July 10, 2020, while an untitled sequel coming out on October 2, 2020. The studio, however, did not reveal the details of the projects that will be released. It is being speculated that the first project, coming out July 10, 2020, will be Jared Leto-starrer "Morbius", a spin-off centering on Spider-Man's nemesis Morbius: The Living Vampire.Daniel Espinosa, director of films such as "Safe House" and "Life", will helm the project for Sony, with a script from Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama.The second film slated for release could very well be the sequel to Tom Hardy's "Venom", which bowed out last month. Despite poor reviews, the film has amassed over USD 570 million worldwide and is still going strong in China.Hardy is expected to return as journalist Eddie Brock aka Venom in the sequel. PTI RB RBRB