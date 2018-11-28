Sony working on 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' sequel, spin-off

Los Angeles, Nov 28 (PTI) Sony has started planning a sequel to "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" even before the feature hits the theatres.The studio is developing a "Spider-Verse" sequel, which will continue the adventures of Brooklyn teen Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore), according to The Hollywood Reporter.The animated feature, directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman and also featuring actors Jake Johnson, Liev Schreiber, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Hailee Steinfeld and Lily Tomlin, is set to release on December 14.For the sequel, Sony tapped Joaquim Dos Santos, best known for "Avatar: The Last Airbender" and "Voltron" series, as the director while David Callaham is penning the script.The studio is also working multiple spin-offs, including an all-female Spider-Women film that will focus on three generations of web-slinging women. Bek Smith has been hired to write the story for the spin-off. Director Lauren Montgomery is in negotiations to helm the project."Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse", based on Marvel comics, is set in an alternate universe from Sonys other Spider-Man properties but introduces a shared multiverse. PTI RB RB BKBK