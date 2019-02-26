Soon, an online window for police to check bootlegging in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Delhi Excise department is developing an online window for Delhi Police to track import permit and transport permit to help in reduction of bootlegging activities.In his budget speech, deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the total revenue from excise during the year 2018-19 (up to January) is Rs 4,015.64 crore with a growth of 12.2 per cent.To check illegal smuggling of liquor into Delhi and bootlegging activities, regular intelligence is being gathered, he said.Suitable action, including registration of 585 FIRs and 585 arrests were made during the fiscal up to January 8 and action was taken under appropriate provisions ofthe Excise Act."About 2.88 lakh illegal bottles of liquor have been seized. In view of complaints of consumption of liquor in open area and creation of chaotic situation by drunkards, 467 persons were apprehended during a drive undertaken during November-December, 2018," he said.An online window is being developed in Excise Supply Chain InformationManagement System (ESCIMS) for Delhi Police to track the import permit and transport permit which should help in reducing the bootlegging activities, the minister said.The Excise revenue target proposed for 2019-20 is Rs 6,000 crore with a growth of 15.38 per cent over proposed revenue of Rs 5,200 crore in 2018-19, Sisodia said."The Excise Department is committed to maximise transparency, objectivity andprofessionalism in its functioning. Accordingly, its various procedures have been put on automode," he said.Registration of foreign liquor suppliers, who are not supplying liquor to retail vends in Delhi, has been introduced in order to enable the department to track the movement of the foreign liquor, management of inventory and checking pilferage and evasion of the excise duty, the minister said.In order to facilitate "ease of doing business", the process for renewal and grant of fresh licenses has now been made online.Excise inspectors have been given an app to check non-duty paid liquor (NDPL). "This app helps the Excise Inspector to fetch detailed information. Also, 'MLiquorSalecheck' app has been developed and is freely available to citizens so as to enable them to check that the liquor sold to them is authentic and duty paid," Sisodia said. PTI SLB SLB SOMSOM