Soon, seaplanes to land on Tehri lake

Dehradun, Dec 26 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government Wednesday gave its nod to run seaplanes on Tehri lake as part of the state's strategy to develop the artificial reservoir as a tourist destination. The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, minister Madan Kaushik said the initiative was taken under the Centre's UDAN scheme. An MoU will be signed between the Centre, Uttarakhand government and Airports Authority of India (AAI). The state government will arrange for 2.5 acres of land around the lake for the project. The Centre will provide 80 per cent of the project cost, the minister said. In another decision, Kaushik said, the cabinet decided to sign an agreement with National University of Singapore to make Dehradun a 'smart city'. He said the university will do a year-long study and submit the report to the state. The state will provide SGD 2,50,000 to the university for the study. PTI DPT SRY ASH SRY