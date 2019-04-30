Sooraj Pancholi-starrer 'Satellite Shankar' to now release on September 6

Mumbai, Apr 30 (PTI) Actor Sooraj Pancholi's next "Satellite Shankar" has been delayed by two months.The film, directed by Irfan Kamal, was earlier scheduled to release on July 5 this year but now has been moved to September 6, the makers said in a statement.Sooraj, the son of actors Aditya Pancholi and actress Zarina Wahab, had in Janaury shared a poster of the film, where a beige coloured bag covered with badges can be seen. South actor Megha Akash is making Bollywood debut with the film."Satellite Shankar" will be jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde.Other details related to the film are still under wraps. PTI RB RBRB