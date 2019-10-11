Sooraj Pancholi's 'Satellite Shankar' to release on November 15

Mumbai, Oct 11 (PTI) Actor Sooraj Pancholi on Friday announced that his next feature film "Satellite Shankar" will hit the theatres on November 15. Sooraj took to Instagram to share the release date of his second film after 2015's "Hero". "This soldiers incredible journey of India has been personally heart-warming for me. Cannot wait to take on the road with #SatelliteShankar. "See you all in cinemas on the 15th of November," the actor wrote on the photo/video sharing website, alongside a poster of the movie. Directed by Irfan Kamal, "Satellite Shankar" is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde."Satellite Shankar" was earlier scheduled to release on September 6. PTI SHDSHD