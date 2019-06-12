'Sooryavanshi' release advanced to avert clash with 'Inshallah'

Mumbai, Jun 12 (PTI) The release date of "Sooryavanshi" has been preponed to avoid a box office clash with "Inshallah", featuring Salman Khan, the makers of the Akshay Kumar-starrer announced on Wednesday."Inshallah" and "Sooryavanshi" were all set to lock horns at the box office on Eid 2020 but now the Rohit Shetty directorial will arrive in theatres on March 27."Sooryavanshi" producer Karan Johar shared the news on Twitter."The ultimate Khiladi and the blockbuster director are arriving on 27th March, 2020 with #Sooryavanshi! Special love to @BeingSalmanKhan!" Johar tweeted.Salman also took to the microblogging site to confirm the news and shared his photo with Rohit."I always thought of him as my younger brother and today he proves it...@itsrohitshetty. 'Sooryavanshi' releasing ?on 27th March, 2020?'," the "Bharat" star tweeted."Sooryavanshi" also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed "Inshallah" will see Salman paired opposite Alia Bhatt. The film will release on Eid 2020. PTI KKP RDS BKBK