Sorabjee remembers Jaitley as easily accessible lawyer, minister

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Former attorney general Soli Sorabjee on Saturday mourned the death of former Union minister Arun Jaitley, and described him as a very honourable as well as easily accessible lawyer and minister. Sorabjee, a senior advocate, remembered Jaitley as a rare kind of politician who was a combination of integrity and ability."He always thought of consensus and made efforts to win over the people across the spectrum. He was a rare kind of politician. He never had any bitterness for anybody," Sorabjee said.Jaitley, who was a senior advocate, had a thumping practice as a lawyer in the courts, especially the Delhi High Court, before he was made minister in the BJP government.Sorabjee said Jaitley never undermined the judiciary and even when he would loose any case, he would never criticize the court. Recalling an incident, Sorabjee said that Jaitley was offered the post of solicitor general when V P Singh was the prime minister, but he had turned down the offer saying he did not have any experience."Such was his stature that he refused the offer, which others would have grabbed," Sorabjee said. The former attorney general said that Jaitley was easily accessible, not only when he was a lawyer but even after becoming a minister.Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan also condoled the demise of the BJP stalwart, saying he was a wonderful person who often invited him home."One of the best lawyers and politicians of our time. I did some cases with him. Although ideologically different, he was open to conversation even with those he did not agree with," Dhavn said. Recalling a moment with Jaitley, Dhavan said, "Finding me in the lobby of a hotel, he invited me for food... we did a public debate against each other." The loss is immense, he said. Jaitley died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Saturday after being admitted on August 9 following complaints of breathlessness and restlessness. PTI MNL RKS ABA DPB