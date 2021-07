Sorry for not doing enough: Zuckerberg testimony to Congress

(Eds: Updating with more inputs)

By Lalit K Jha

Washington, Apr 10 (PTI) Mark Zuckerberg has apologised to the US Congress and took personal responsibility over the Cambridge Analytica scandal and for "not doing enough" to protect Facebooks 87 million users private data from being misused and manipulated.

In a testimony released yesterday on the eve of his first congressional appearance, Zuckerberg accepted responsibility for the social networks failure to protect private data of its users and prevent manipulation of the platform.

"We didnt take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake, and Im sorry," Zuckerberg said in his written testimony released by a House of Representatives panel.

"I started Facebook, I run it, and Im responsible for what happens here."

"Its clear now that we didnt do enough to prevent these tools from being used for harm as well. That goes for fake news, foreign interference in elections, and hate speech," Zuckerberg said.

Zuckerberg, 33, who is facing the worst crisis of business, will testify before senators later today and a House panel tomorrow amid a firestorm over the hijacking of data on millions of Facebook users by the British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica.

In prepared remarks released by a congressional panel, Zuckerberg admitted he was too idealistic and failed to grasp how the platform, used by two billion people, could be abused and manipulated.

Yesterday, he met Senator Bill Nelson and other lawmakers.

"I just met one-on-one with Zuckerberg and in no uncertain terms reminded him that Facebook has a responsibility to its users to protect our personal data. Facebook failed us," Nelson said.

"Not only did they fail to safeguard the personal information of millions of users, they concealed it from us ? and this is not the first time the company mishandled user information. Only now are they coming clean and informing those who have had their information compromised and telling us they are going to make things right," he said.

Last week, Zuckerberg admitted making a "huge mistake" as personal data of up to 87 million users may have been improperly shared with British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica, a figure higher than the previous estimate of 50 million.

Zuckerberg, who co-founded Facebook in 2004, once again admitted the lapses and asked for another chance to lead the company.

Embroiled in a massive data breach following the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook had said data on about 87 million people - mostly in the US - may have been improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica.

Nelson said he has asked the Congressional leadership to to haul Cambridge Analytica in to answer questions at a separate hearing.

"The bottom line here is: if Facebook cant fix its privacy problems, then how can Americans trust them to be caretakers of their sensitive information?" he asked.

In his written remarks, Zuckerberg said its not enough to just connect people.

"We have to make sure those connections are positive. Its not enough to just give people a voice, we have to make sure people arent using it to hurt people or spread misinformation. Its not enough to give people control of their information, we have to make sure developers theyve given it to are protecting it too," he said.

"Across the board, we have a responsibility to not just build tools, but to make sure those tools are used for good. It will take some time to work through all of the changes we need to make, but Im committed to getting it right," the Facebook CEO said.

Zuckerberg said his top priority has always been his social mission of connecting people, building community and bringing the world closer together. "Advertisers and developers will never take priority over that as long as Im running Facebook," he said.

"I started Facebook when I was in college. Weve come a long way since then. We now serve more than 2 billion people around the world, and every day, people use our services to stay connected with the people that matter to them most. I believe deeply in what were doing. And when we address these challenges, I know well look back and view helping people connect and giving more people a voice as a positive force in the world," Zuckerberg said.

Yesterday, Facebook also began notifying the 87 million people whose data may have been harvested by Cambridge Analytica by posting a notification that they would see when they logged into the social network, The New York Times reported.

In addition, all Facebook users will see a new feature highlighting which apps they use and which information they have shared with those apps.

The White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said the Trump administration is looking forward to his testimony. PTI LKJ AMS AKJ AMS AMS